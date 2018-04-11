Dirk Nowitzki is not retiring in the offseason after the Dallas Mavericks veteran announced his plan to return in 2018-19.

Future of Hall of Famer Nowitzki will come back for his 21st season following Tuesday's news conference.

The 🐐 says he's coming back for year 2️⃣1️⃣ 🙌#MFFL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 10, 2018

The 39-year-old had to miss the final few games of the season after he had surgery on April 5 to clear out unhealthy tissue around his ankle.

However, Nowitzki said the injury would not hinder him from returning to action next season.

"The plan is still to come back and work toward another season," Nowitzki said.

He played in 77 games in 2017-18, but only averaged 12.0 points — his lowest since his rookie season — and 5.7 rebounds.

The Mavericks finished the regular season with a home loss, 124-97, against the last-placed Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.