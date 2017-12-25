OMNISPORT

Lonzo Ball will have to wait at least another year before playing his first NBA game on Christmas Day.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard suffered a left shoulder sprain in Saturday's 95-92 loss to Portland and will be sidelined at least a week, the team announced on Sunday.

That means the rookie will miss Monday's contest against the Timberwolves in addition to upcoming games against the Grizzlies, Clippers and Rockets.

Medical Update: Lonzo Ball, who was injured in the second quarter last night, had an MRI today. Results of the MRI revealed a shoulder sprain in his left shoulder. Ball will be out for tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota and will be reevaluated in one week.



📰: https://t.co/ttyQZFcZV6 pic.twitter.com/TIkdFyL3K4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 24, 2017

Ball has played in all 31 games for the Lakers (11-20) and is averaging 10 points and 7.1 assists per game.

The Lakers said he was injured in the second quarter of Saturday's loss, but he still managed to play a game-high 37 minutes.