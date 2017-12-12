Leonard Probable For Season Debut With Spurs

OMNISPORT

Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after the San Antonio Spurs (19-8) upgraded him to probable.

Danny Green (tightness, left groin) and Kawhi Leonard (right quadriceps tendinopathy) are probable for tomorrow’s Spurs-Mavericks game. Kyle Anderson (left MCL sprain) is out. pic.twitter.com/ZprpaEbSAX — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 11, 2017

The two-time All-Star, 26, has not played since being injured in Game 1 of last season's Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors as he recovered from a right quadriceps tendinopathy.

"He's looking good and practicing with us," point guard Tony Parker was quoted as saying after practice on Monday, according to the San Antonio Express-News.