Leonard Probable For Season Debut With Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Kawhi Leonard as "probable" for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after the San Antonio Spurs (19-8) upgraded him to probable.

The two-time All-Star, 26, has not played since being injured in Game 1 of last season's Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors as he recovered from a right quadriceps tendinopathy.

"He's looking good and practicing with us," point guard Tony Parker was quoted as saying after practice on Monday, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

