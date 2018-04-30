Español
LeBron Wants to Rest After Game-Seven Heroics Against Pacers

LeBron James admitted Sunday's game-seven win over the Pacers was exhausting.

LeBron James has earned a rest, and he intends on taking it after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs.

It was another inspirational performance from James, who scored a game-high 45 points to help sink the Indiana Pacers 105-101 in game seven on Sunday.

 

Next up for James and the Cavaliers are the Toronto Raptors.

"I'm burnt right now," James said after the series-clinching win. "I'm not thinking about Toronto right now, not until [Monday].

"I'm ready to go home. I'm tired. I want to go home."

 

James outscored the rest of Cleveland's starting line-up combined Sunday, continuing his unrivalled playoff form.

 

Trying to lead the Cavaliers to their fourth straight NBA Finals, James is going to need some rest and some help from team-mates to get the job done.

LEBRON NOT THINKING CAVS FAREWELL BEFORE GAME 7

The Cavaliers face top-seeded Toronto in game one on Tuesday.

 

