LeBron James has earned a rest, and he intends on taking it after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs.

It was another inspirational performance from James, who scored a game-high 45 points to help sink the Indiana Pacers 105-101 in game seven on Sunday.

Next up for James and the Cavaliers are the Toronto Raptors.

"I'm burnt right now," James said after the series-clinching win. "I'm not thinking about Toronto right now, not until [Monday].

"I'm ready to go home. I'm tired. I want to go home."

James outscored the rest of Cleveland's starting line-up combined Sunday, continuing his unrivalled playoff form.

LeBron (45 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL) leads @cavs to Game 7 win with an all-time performance!



James becomes the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a Game 7! #WhateverItTakes | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hb7DSEG7k2 — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2018

Trying to lead the Cavaliers to their fourth straight NBA Finals, James is going to need some rest and some help from team-mates to get the job done.

LEBRON NOT THINKING CAVS FAREWELL BEFORE GAME 7

The Cavaliers face top-seeded Toronto in game one on Tuesday.