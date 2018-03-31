Español
LeBron Passes Jordan For Most Consecutive Double-Digit Scoring Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for consecutive double-digit scoring games, recording at least 10 points in his 867th consecutive game.

 

LeBron James on Friday passed Michael Jordan for the most consecutive double-digit scoring games in NBA history.

With James' 10th point on Friday, the 33-year-old has now scored at least 10 points in 867 career games. Jordan was the previous best at 866. James finished the night with 27 points in a 107-102 win for the Cavaliers.

 

According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers star now has more 50-point games in his career (11) than outings with less than 10 points (8).

James is the seventh leading scorer in NBA history. Coming into the game Friday he was 1,437 points behind Jordan for fifth on the all-time list. 

