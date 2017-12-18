OMNISPORT

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-99 win at the Washington Wizards on Sunday with his third consecutive triple-double.

The Cavs improved to 22-8 with the victory, and they have won five games in a row and 18 of their last 19.

James did not shoot well against Washington, making just eight of his 23 field-goal attempts. "I actually played pretty bad tonight," he acknowledged after the game, per cleveland.com. "I wasn't as strong with the ball. I had six turnovers. I was kind of lazy with the ball at times, and my team-mates did a good job of bailing me out."

The BEST of LeBron's last three triple-doubles in his last three games for the @Cavs pic.twitter.com/K8SKWVxtQf — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2017

Still, he finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

Kevin Love scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed nine boards.

The Wizards hung in for most of the game and threatened to disrupt the Cavs' streak. The game was tied at 60 at the half and at 83 after three quarters.

Then, James took over, scoring or assisting on 15 of Cleveland's 23 points in fourth.

BRILLIANT BULLOCK

In his fourth game in the starting lineup, Pistons small forward Reggie Bullock dropped a career-high 20 points and pulled down five rebounds in Detroit’s 114-110 home win over the Magic. Bullock's points came in remarkably efficient fashion, as he made eight of 10 shots, including four of six from long range, and nine of his points came in the third quarter, when the Pistons built a 22-point lead.

Take a look at the best of @ReggieBullock35 from his career-high 20-point performance. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/lDV0JciZ7X — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 18, 2017

"He was phenomenal," guard Reggie Jackson said of Bullock, per the Detroit Free Press. "He's taking shots he's comfortable with. We have confidence behind him because we see him work each and every day."

The Pistons are 3-1 since Stan Van Gundy inserted Bullock into the starting five.

POOR NETS

Nets starters Ronda Hollis-Jefferson (two for 10), Spencer Dinwiddie (one for six) and DeMarre Carroll (one for six) combined to shoot four for 22 in Brooklyn’s 109-97 loss at home the Pacers. Dinwiddie missed all five of his three-point attempts, and Carroll missed all three of his. The trio scored just 16 points combined.

LEBRON TAKES OVER

James took over in the fourth quarter, including finding Jeff Green with a full-court pass, and taking Mike Scott to spin class.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 108-93 Sacramento Kings

Detroit Pistons 114-110 Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers 109-97 Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers 106-99 Washington Wizards

WARRIORS AT LAKERS

Steve Kerr promises his team will be on the floor to pay homage to one of the game's all-time greats when the Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's jerseys before Monday's game.