No-one knows anything for sure about who was taken first in the inaugural NBA All-Star draft, but based on Russell Westbrook's reaction, one person thinks the reigning MVP is "crazy".

Westbrook thought he had been selected in the last spot on Thursday when he saw the list released on Uninterrupted's Twitter account. He then went out and scored a season-high 46 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook asked his thoughts about being picked on LeBron’s team, thought he was the last pick. Informed it was just an alphabetical list, he made sure to correct Melo who was heckling nearby. pic.twitter.com/gPMgPr91Kz — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 26, 2018

It turns out Westbrook was last on the list because it was alphabetical, but his reaction certainly told James something.

"He's crazy," James joked to reporters Friday at the Cleveland Cavaliers' shoot-around, via ESPN.

As "crazy" as Westbrook may be, James still was not afraid to joke around with him.

"The only thing I know for sure is that Russ went last," he said.

The only seemingly verified fact about the draft is Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant went first to James. The Athletic reported Stephen Curry then took Giannis Antetokounmpo and James followed up by selecting Anthony Davis, but the Cavaliers forward will not verify if it is true or not.

"At some point I'll tell you all the draft, but it won't be here," he said.

So, Kevin Love, where were you picked in the All-Star draft? pic.twitter.com/CiR9pqT1Sy — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 26, 2018

The burning question though in everyone's mind is who was taken last? That may never come out, but it is not stopping Kevin Love from making some jokes.

"Where was I picked? I don't know. Probably dead last," Love said.

"I'm the guy in the pickup game where during the summer it's like, 'OK, he's a big guy that can shoot. Guess I will take him.' I'm not going to do the between-the-leg dunks, windmills, but I'm going to be getting those rebounds and out-letting the ball. I guess I add some value with that. I know Russ will like it."