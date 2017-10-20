LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a season-opening victory over the Boston Celtics, but the four-time MVP is not satisfied with his playing shape.

James missed time during the preseason with foot and ankle injuries, but he scored 29 points with 16 rebounds and nine assists against the Celtics on Tuesday.

Despite playing 41 minutes, he decided to work out after the game to improve his cardio.

"I just want to get to where I should be," James said on Thursday, via ESPN.

"The ankle and the foot injury just kind of kept me out and set me back further than I would like, but I got some time now along the course of these games that we got.

"We got two back-to-backs coming up, so that's going to help and we have some opportunity to get some practice time in as well."

Unbelievable tech. S/o to all the incredible men & women @intel. STEM edu more important now than it’s ever been!! #striveforgreatness🚀 https://t.co/cnZ4EXB0tU — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 19, 2017

The Cavaliers have a busy stretch with four games in the next seven days, and James is just one of many veterans on the roster.

With Isaiah Thomas already out with a hip injury, Cleveland are playing with limited depth in the backcourt and James will have to help lead the offense to begin the season.

"Take me a couple weeks," James said. "As long as I'm on the court and I'm playing and not having these setbacks, take me a couple weeks. But I'll be fine."

Cleveland have a tough test at Milwaukee on Friday, but their next three games (Magic, Bulls and Nets) are a bit lighter.