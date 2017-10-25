LeBron James Has One Last Statistical Goal To Achieve

OMNISPORT

What is left to achieve when you have already won three NBA championships, three Finals and four league MVP awards? Improved shooting if you are Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

James was worried about his elbow after the NBA Finals last season. The pain was so bad on his shooting arm he had to wear a compression sleeve even when he was not working out.

But now, the 13-time All-Star is shooting better than he ever has a goal in mind he has yet to achieve in his career.

LeBron tallies his 56th career triple-double with 29 PTS, 13 ASTS, & 10 REBS as the @cavs visit Brooklyn! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/nP3cv8K8ip — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2017

"I want to shoot 80 [per cent] from the free-throw line, man," James told ESPN. "That's my only goal. That's my last goal of my NBA career. That's my last one. I've done everything else."

The 32-year-old Cavaliers star is shooting as well as he ever has through four games this season.

James is making 61.4 per cent of his shots from the field, 44.4 per cent from beyond the arc and 88.2 per cent from the free-throw line.

He has progressively improved in his mid-and long-range games over the last few seasons, but the number that sticks out is his free-throw shooting percentage.

James' shooting from the line has been one of the biggest knocks against him in his career.

His career-best mark was 78 per cent in 2008-09. But since James suffered swelling in his elbow this offseason, he was forced to make some adjustments to his shot which have resulted in a mere two missed free throws through his first 17 attempts.

James has started releasing the ball higher from both the field and at the line, and so far in a small sample size, it has worked out well.

"I'm at a point now in my career where I know if I need to make an adjustment here or there," James said.