LeBron James Becomes Youngest NBA Player To Reach 30,000 Points

With his seventh point in Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

James turned 33 on December 30, and at 33 and 24 days when he got his 30,000th point, he is more than a year younger than Kobe Bryant was when he reached the milestone at the age of 34 years and 104 days.

James is just the seventh player in NBA history to accumulate 30,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808).

James, though, said he does not think of himself as a scorer.

"I'm joining elite company," James said Thursday, per NBA.com . "When I walk into the 30,000-point club they're going to look at me like, 'What are you doing here?' I ain't supposed to be there."