LeBron James drafted Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for the NBA All-Star game as Stephen Curry missed out on his Golden State Warriors team-mate.

The All-Star game format, which traditionally has been formed as Eastern Conference versus Western Conference teams, was changed in October. This year will be the first time the leading vote-getter from each conference (James and Curry) will captain their team and draft from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

And Cleveland Cavaliers superstar James picked Warriors forward and last season's NBA Finals MVP Durant for the All-Star clash on February 18.

James also selected former Cavs team-mate Irving, who joined Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics in the off-season.

Making up Team LeBron are New Orleans Pelicans pair Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge, reigning MVP Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo, New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis and Cavs team-mate Kevin Love.

On Team Curry are Warriors team-mates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Houston Rockets' James Harden, Toronto Raptors duo DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia 76ers favourite Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves pair Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Al Horford from the Celtics.

TEAM LEBRON

Starters

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Anthony Davis

DeMarcus Cousins

Reserves

Bradley Beal

LaMarcus Aldridge

Kevin Love

Russell Westbrook

Victor Oladipo

Kristaps Porzingis

John Wall

TEAM CURRY

Starters

James Harden

DeMar DeRozan

Stephen Curry

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Reserves