Español
On Demand
NBA
Reuters

LeBron: Cavaliers Not Expecting Miracles From Thomas

LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers will give Isaiah Thomas time to regain his form after returning from injury.

OMNISPORT

LeBron James is excited to welcome Isaiah Thomas onto the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers and insisted his performance is "the last thing we'll think about".

Thomas will make his first appearance for the Cavs since arriving in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The All-Star guard will feature from the bench under a strict minutes restriction having yet to make an appearance this season due to a hip injury, though he will not play against the Celtics on Wednesday.

James acknowledged Thomas is lacking rhythm and is eager for his team-mate to return without the weight of any expectations.

"He's excited to once again grace an NBA floor and actually play. We're excited for him as well," James told reporters.

"We expect him to be gassed, we expect him to be very emotional about his whole journey, just getting back. As far as the performance, that the last thing we'll think about.

"He looked a little out of rhythm [when scrimmaging], obviously - the man hasn't played the game for seven months. I think anybody would be out of rhythm no matter what you do in life, taking six or seven months out of what you do best."

On how the Cavs will integrate Thomas into the team, James added: "It's for us to figure it out, we don't know. He's been around for the last few months recovering, but we don't know until we get out there.

"I watched a lot of film on him, played against him a lot over the last couple of years so I know what he's good at and what he does best, so it's very important for myself and us to see how he can be the best for our team."

NBA News LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers Isaiah Thomas
Previous Ranking NFL's 2018 Coaching Opportunities
Read
Ranking NFL's 2018 Coaching Opportunities
Next Texans' Watson "Ahead Of Schedule" In Rehab
Read
Texans' Watson "Ahead Of Schedule" In Rehab