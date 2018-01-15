OMNISPORT

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is questionable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after an MRI on his knee came back clean on Sunday.

Ball, who suffered a knee injury on Saturday, was diagnosed with a minor left knee sprain.

Ball scored nine points with seven assists and seven rebounds in the game before leaving.

A consistent triple-double threat in recent weeks, Ball has recorded two double-doubles in his last four games. Though he is still not shooting well (36 per cent from the field), he is finding other ways to contribute.

The Lakers (15-27) have won four straight games, rising to 12th in the Western Conference standings.