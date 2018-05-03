Kokoskov Becomes NBA's First European-Born Head Coach

The Phoenix Suns have found their next head coach, appointing former assistant Igor Kokoskov.

Kokoskov, who worked with the Suns from 2008 to 2013, will be the first European-born head coach in NBA history following Wednesday's announcement.

The Suns fired Earl Watson after an 0-3 start to the season and announced they would not be retaining Jay Triano as the head man after he served the final 79 games as the interim boss.

"We are thrilled to bring Valley resident Igor Kokoskov back to Arizona as head coach of the Phoenix Suns," said general manager Ryan McDonough.

"Igor has been a pioneer throughout his basketball career and he brings a wealth of high level coaching experience to our club.

"He was one of the first non-American born assistant coaches at both the NCAA and NBA levels and his most recent head coaching stint includes leading the Slovenian national team to the 2017 EuroBasket title, which was the first European title in the history of the country. Igor's teams have always had a player development focus, a creative style of play and a track record of success."

Kokoskov has been an assistant for the Utah Jazz since 2015 and was head coach of the Slovenia national team from 2016-17.

Interestingly the Suns – who finished with the worst record in the NBA (21-61) – have a great opportunity to secure the number one pick.

Luka Doncic, who is considered to be in the running for the top pick, played for Kokoskov in Eurobasket in 2017.