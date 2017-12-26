OMNISPORT

Kevin Durant has dismissed LeBron James' claims that he was fouled by the Golden State Warriors small forward in the final seconds of Monday's NBA clash.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers down 95-92 in their Christmas Day clash, James looked to take centre stage with a driving run to the hoop.

Durant was an obstacle in his way, though, and was able to block his rival before James lost the ball out of bounds.

After the Warriors' 99-92 win, James suggested Durant had fouled him twice in the late play despite officials reviewing the incident and making no call.

That decision was in line with Durant's view, the Warriors' star insisting he had done nothing wrong to help his team keep James and the Cavs at bay.

Watch the angle starting from 34 seconds. Durant probably hacked on the reach, but the block was all ball. pic.twitter.com/Tx8o7Ycyu5 — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) December 25, 2017

"He's too big," Durant said. "He's too big, too fast for that.

"He's too big. That ain't no foul.

"It felt clean."

Monday's clash brought together two sides who many expect to meet in the NBA Finals, with attention turning to the Durant-James battle in the absence of Stephen Curry and Isaiah Thomas.

Both lived up to the hype with Durant finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, while his rival could only collect 20 points and six rebounds.

"I'm still learning," said a delighted Durant after eclipsing James. "I'm still kind of growing and figuring things out.

"I feel like he [James] is who he is at this point. He's experienced so much more than I have. So he's looking at it from a different vantage point. But that's the beauty of basketball man.

"You get guys who have a different path, a different journey and they meet up on the court and it's just magical, it's fun.

"That's what fans want and that's what, as competitors, we both want - to go at each other, but also know we're playing a team game. That's why he's great he can take over a game himself and take over from passing and do other things. And that's how I approach it as well."