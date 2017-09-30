Kawhi Leonard To Miss Entire Preseason For Spurs

OMNISPORT

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to sit out the entire preseason because of a right thigh injury, the team announced on Saturday.

While missing exhibition games is not usually anything to panic about, an injury to the team’s best player is enough to give Spurs fans cause for concern.

But given coach Gregg Popovich’s penchant for prudence, San Antonio are likely just being careful with Leonard in preparation for matches that count.

“Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard continues a rehabilitation program for right quadriceps tendinopathy. He is expected to miss the 2017 preseason. A timeline for his return to the court will be determined at a later date,” the Spurs said in a press release.

San Antonio were beating the Golden State Warriors by 21 points in game one of last season’s Western Conference finals, before Leonard re-injured his ankle thanks to a dubious defensive manoeuvre by Zaza Pachulia.

With Leonard out, Golden State came back to win the match and went on to sweep the series.