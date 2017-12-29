James Harden Questions Officiating In NBA

The once NBA-leading Houston Rockets have suddenly hit a four-game losing skid after Thursday's wild 99-98 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Houston, who entered with the best road record in the league, led the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics by 26 points just before half-time but Boston roared back, closing within two with 4:36 remain setting up a crazy finish.

James Harden led the Rockets with 34 points but made just seven field goals and was on the wrong end of two controversial calls with under 10 seconds remaining.

After a Jayson Tatum dunk brought the Celtics within one 7.3 seconds from the end, Harden was called for an offensive foul on the ensuing inbounds play.

Boston took advantage as Al Horford hit the eventual game-winner to put Boston in front for the first time all night with just three seconds left on the clock.

Everyone in TD Garden knew Harden was going to get the ball to attempt a final shot but he was whistled again for running into Marcus Smart trying to get free.

After the game, Harden twice questioned why there were just two officials calling the nationally-televised game.

PAU SPURS SAN ANTONIO ON THE ROAD

A vintage Pau Gasol was on display in the San Antonio Spurs' 119-107 win over the New York Knicks. The 37-year-old scored 17 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Despite missing Kawhi Leonard for most of the season so far, the Spurs are still only three-and-a-half games behind the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors.

James Harden was 0 for seven with four turnovers when defended by Marcus Smart, who filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks while registering a plus-three rating.

KENNARD FAILS TO NAIL STARTING SPOT

Luke Kennard earned the start for the Detroit Pistons against the Orlando Magic but it could be his last. Kennard had more turnovers (four) than made field goals (three) and registered a minus-22 in just 20 minutes of a 102-89 road loss.

GIANNIS GYROSTEPS PAST BUTLER AND T-WOLVES

Giannis Antetokounmpo eurostepped Jimmy Butler and jammed it in for two of his 22 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 102-96 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando Magic 102-89 Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks 102-96 Minnesota Timberwolves

Boston Celtics 99-98 Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs 119-107 New York Knicks

Portland Trailblazers 114-110 Philadelphia 76ers

CLIPPERS AT LAKERS

The battle for Los Angeles renews and the Clippers could receive a big boost if Blake Griffin is able to return from a left knee MCL sprain. The five-time All-Star is currently listed as questionable.