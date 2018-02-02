"It's Bull****" - Durant Dismisses LeBron Rumors

Kevin Durant gave an initial one-word reaction to reports Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James could potentially join reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors: "Bull****".

According to reports, three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP James, 33, would consider meeting the Warriors in the off-season as free agency looms.

James – who is expected to decline his $35.6million player option and become an unrestricted free agent – is averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 assists and 7.9 rebounds this season.

But the Warriors already boast two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Asked about the rumours on Thursday, Durant responded: "Bull****.

"Bull****, but in this league, just like a couple years ago, me coming here nobody would have thought that. It's part of me as a basketball player, like let's just worry about basketball.

"Then on the other side, we know it's business as well, and a lot of crazy things have happened since I've been in the league. And in the future, it's gonna be even crazier things that are going to happen."

Amid a confrontation between two cameramen, which led to Durant stopping, smiling broadly and then asking "What we doing? Like, what we doing?", the Warriors star bemoaned the speculation as it detracts from the game itself.

Durant added: "LeBron James is the biggest name in basketball. For the last two years everybody been wondering where he's going to go and if he's unhappy in Cleveland, so I understand that part.

"It's fun to see that suspense. But we're getting away from the real game. We're getting away from what really matters. And that's just playing ball and getting better and enjoying the game."

"It's not interesting because you turn on TV, you turn on anything that has to do with basketball, there's less about the game," he continued. "As a pure basketball player, as a pure fan of the game, at this point, it's pretty sickening."