Isaiah Thomas Set For Hip Surgery

Isaiah Thomas will undergo arthroscopic surgery to his right hip on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.

Point guard Thomas missed the Lakers' last two games due to hip soreness and is now expected to sit out their final nine matches of the regular season.

The 29-year-old was shut down after two games in last season's Eastern Conference Finals due to a similar issue. He opted for non-surgical rehab and was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers before making his return in January.

Cleveland, however, traded Thomas to Los Angeles at February's trade deadline after a string of dismal performances.

Thomas, who is in the final year of a $27million deal he signed in 2014, averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 assists with 3.0 turnovers per contest through 32 games with the Lakers and the Cavs this season.

There was some positive news for the franchise, though, with Brandon Ingram set to return from a groin injury and feature for just the second time in March when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.