Grizzlies Top Rockets To Stay Undefeated, Simmons Triple-Doubles 76ers To First Win

Both the Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets were undefeated heading into Monday's matchup, but it was Memphis that remained perfect after a 98-90 win.

The Grizzlies were coming off a huge win against the Golden State Warriors (111-101) on Saturday while the Rockets were without one of their star players, Chris Paul, due to a knee injury.

Even without Paul, the Rockets were able to take control of the game after a close first half but they were not able to close it out late, failing to score more than three points the final six minutes while the Grizzlies embarked on a 20-2 run to end the game.

This team is all heart. pic.twitter.com/vHKV1Cukvh — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 24, 2017

James Harden was clearly frustrated down the stretch when he pushed Mario Chalmers for tripping him while on the ground. Harden was called for an offensive foul and both players were issued technical fouls. The play ignited the Grizzlies to pull away from the 88-88 stalemate.

"He embodies what we are and for that to happen at that point of the game, it got everybody going,'' Mike Conley said of Chalmers after the game. ''It got everybody believing that, 'Hey, we belong here, we're supposed to be here, and this is our chance to win the game.'''

Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol led the way with 26 points with five rebounds and two assists while Harden finished with 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

SUPER SIMMONS

Ben Simmons led the 76ers to their first win of the season over the Pistons (97-86) while making history with his first career triple-double. Simmons stole the show with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists en route to becoming the first player since 1967 to notch a triple-double by his fourth career game. He was also the first player since Shaquille O'Neal to have four straight double-doubles at the start of their career.

DIRE DEDMON

In the Hawks' loss to the Heat, center Dewayne Dedmon did not contribute any points for Atlanta. In 30 minutes on the court, he was 0 for five from the field including two missed three-pointers while registering a minus-11.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week @Giannis_An34 continues his strong play with 32p, 14r, 6a in @Bucks W! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/2u61wBxTKW — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2017

GIANNIS STILL HOT

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the first seven points for the Bucks and did not slow down from there. The "Greek Freak" finished the night with 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. It was his fourth consecutive 30-point game.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 97-86 Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat 104-93 Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies 98-90 Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 Charlotte Hornets

Golden State Warriors 133-103 Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs 101-97 Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards 109-104 Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns 117-115 Sacramento Kings

JAZZ AT CLIPPERS

The Clippers are coming off big wins against the Los Angeles Lakers (108-92) and the Phoenix Suns (130-88) while the Jazz had two close wins against the Denver Nuggets (106-96) and Oklahoma City Thunder (96-87) and one tough loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (100-97). Utah are second in the NBA in assist percentage (19 per cent) behind only the Warriors. It is the first of four matchups between last season's number four and five play-off seeds.