An MRI exam of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s left knee showed no structural damage, the team announced on Thursday.

Green landed awkwardly on the leg as he was fouled in the third quarter of Tuesday's season opener against the Houston Rockets.

He stayed in the game to take the free throws but soon left and did not return because of what the Warriors described as a knee strain.

Afterward, he told reporters: "I'll be good. I'm fine."

Green, though, is considered doubtful for Friday's contest with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After facing the Pelicans, the Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.