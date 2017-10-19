English
Green Optimistic After Knee MRI

An MRI to Draymond Green's injured knee revealed "no structural damage," following an awkward landing during the Golden State Warriors season opener on Tuesday.

Green landed awkwardly on the leg as he was fouled in the third quarter of Tuesday's season opener against the Houston Rockets. 

He stayed in the game to take the free throws but soon left and did not return because of what the Warriors described as a knee strain.

Afterward, he told reporters: "I'll be good. I'm fine."

Green, though, is considered doubtful for Friday's contest with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After facing the Pelicans, the Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

