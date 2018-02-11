Golden State Warriors Arrest Funk With Impressive Win Over San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors rolled to an easy 122-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Saturday.

Golden State (43-13) came into the game having lost three of five games, which in the Bay Area in recent years is cause for minor panic.

After an ugly 125-105 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday, coach Steve Kerr admitted said his team were going through a "rough patch".

The Warriors beat the Mavericks on Thursday, but the Spurs offered a tougher challenge to see if the Warriors had gotten through their difficult period.

Golden State did not look great to start, trailing the Spurs by 12 late in the first half. But they outscored the Spurs by 29 points the rest of the way to sail to the easy win.

Kevin Durant had a quiet game with 10 points, but Klay Thompson had 25, and Stephen Curry and Draymond Green added 17.

DAVIS DELIVERS

Anthony Davis put up 44 points and 17 rebounds in the Pelicans' 138-128 double OT win over the Nets. Kudos to his team-mate, Rajon Rondo, who had a triple-double (25 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) in the game.

Anthony Davis put on a show in the Pelicans double-overtime win against the Nets! 44 PTS | 17 REB | 6 STL





CLIPPERS STRUGGLE

The Clippers visited the 76ers, but left their long-distance game at home. Lou Williams (four-of-10 from three-point range) was fine, but the starters combined to shoot four-of-22 from behind the arc in a 112-98 loss to the 76ers.

SUPER SATORANSKY

Tomas Satoransky threw down a dunk on the fast break, two of his career-high 25 points. The Wizards forward, who entered the night averaging 5.6 points per game, added six assists.

Tomas Satoransky slam from last night in Chicago!

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans Pelicans 138-128 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks 111-104 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 112-98 Los Angeles Clippers

Washington Wizards 101-90 Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks 130-123 Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors 122-105 San Antonio Spurs

Denver Nuggets 123-113 Phoenix Suns

CAVALIERS AT CELTICS

The Celtics were quiet at the recent trade deadline, but the Cavaliers just pulled off an extreme makeover of their roster in a bid to shake off their recent funk. It will be fun to see how all the new pieces fit around LeBron James and Kevin Love.