Español
On Demand
NBA

Embiid Out For Sixers Game 1 Against Heat

Twitter - @JoelEmbiid

Joel Embiid's fractured orbital bone will keep him out of the 76ers lineup for Game 1 against the Heat

 

Joel Embiid will not play in the Philadelphia 76ers' first playoff game against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The All-Star center sustained a fractured orbital bone when collided with Markelle Fultz on March 28 and missed the remainder of the regular season.

Embiid has since been fitted with a protective facemask and practiced with the team on a limited basis, but he will not be used versus the Heat.

The Sixers have put no timetable on his return and he has yet to be officially removed from the NBA's concussion protocol.

Embiid leads Philadelphia in points (23.2) and rebounds (11.1) per game. 

NBA Philadelphia 76ers Miami Heat Joel Embiid
Previous Cowboys Release Dez Bryant
Read
Cowboys Release Dez Bryant
Next