Kevin Durant led the way as reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-113.

Durant tallied the 10th triple-double of his career with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Warriors on Thursday.

The All-Star posted 10 assists in back-to-back games for the first time in 743 career games.

"We play good defense and rebound, anybody can push, you got shooters everywhere and I just try to make the right decision," Durant told TNT post-game.

As amazing as the Warriors' passing was on Thursday, their shooting was even better. Golden State finished the day 21 of 37 from three-point range (56.8 per cent) and at one point they were shooting 72 per cent from beyond the arc.

WESTBROOK SCORES 46, JOKIC LIFTS NUGGETS

Russell Westbrook thought LeBron James had taken him last in the All-Star draft. It turns out his name was last on the list because it was in alphabetical order, but that did not stop the reigning NBA MVP from going out and showing why he should have been selected first. Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points while adding six assists and six rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 121-112 win over the Washington Wizards.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic may not be a household name, but 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds is becoming a common line for the 22-year-old, who was instrumental in the 130-118 victory against the New York Knicks.

RICHARDSON FAILS TO IGNITE HEAT

Josh Richardson scored six points on two-of-13 shooting in the Miami Heat's 89-88 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State Warriors 126-113 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 121-112 Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets 130-118 New York Knicks

Sacramento Kings 89-88 Miami Heat

ROCKETS AT PELICANS

Arguably the best backcourt in the NBA with James Harden and Chris Paul against the best frontcourt in DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. The Houston Rockets are undefeated this season when Paul, Harden and Clint Capela are on the court together. But Capela will have his hands full with the New Orleans Pelicans' two towers in the paint.