Dragic Replaces Love On All-Star Roster

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic is heading to the NBA All-Star Game.

A spot became available due to an injury to Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love, who has a hand injury.

Congrats, #CaptainDragon!



It's official - @Goran_Dragic has been named by Commissioner Adam Silver to the NBA All-Star Team! Dragic is the 8th player in Miami HEAT history to earn NBA All-Star honors. More info - https://t.co/8mNYpFhs4t pic.twitter.com/SVmGcRJw0E — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2018

NBA commissioner Adam Silver consequently announced on Thursday that Dragic would take Love's place on Team LeBron.

Dragic, a two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week, will make his first All-Star appearance.

#HeatCulture Guard @Goran_Dragic has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Cavs Forward #KevinLove on #TeamLeBron in the 2018 #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/y4xJLFiP2R — 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 1, 2018

He is averaging 17 points and a team-high 4.8 assists this season while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.

Dragic joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge and Bradley Beal on Team LeBron.