Dragic Replaces Love On All-Star Roster

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic is heading to the NBA All-Star Game.
A spot became available due to an injury to Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love, who has a hand injury.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver consequently announced on Thursday that Dragic would take Love's place on Team LeBron.
Dragic, a two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week, will make his first All-Star appearance.
He is averaging 17 points and a team-high 4.8 assists this season while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.
Dragic joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge and Bradley Beal on Team LeBron.