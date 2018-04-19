Dolan: I Don't Know When Porzingis Will Return

New York Knicks owner James Dolan says Kristaps Porzingis may miss the entire 2018-19 season as the star forward seeks to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Knicks missed out on the playoffs this year, Porzingis tearing the ACL in his left knee on February 6.

“Not just rehabbing the knee, I want to come back a better player.” - @kporzee reflects on his progress and confidence in the future to close out the season. pic.twitter.com/h6mkh4CEpv — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 14, 2018

The Latvian was enjoying a breakout campaign that had some fans chanting "MVP" as he helped the struggling Knicks remain relevant early on.

But the serious injury ended any hope for a return to the playoffs for the Knicks, with the team finishing the season at 29-53.

"I've been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don't know what to expect on that," Dolan was quoted as saying by the New York Post regarding Porzingis' likely recovery timescale.

"But we can't just sit on our ass while he's away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back."

First episode of my @YouTube series coming out tomorrow. Stay tuned 👊🏼#PorzingisComeback pic.twitter.com/UPKFlNMY57 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) April 18, 2018

While Dolan seemed flippant about Porzingis' return date, he acknowledged the forward remains an important member of the team.

"I think we have a great player in Porzingis," Dolan said. "We just have to build around him."

Porzingis averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season, while also displaying a more aggressive approach on defense.

Although the knee could be an issue moving forward, Porzingis said over the weekend that he will not require offseason surgery on the elbow issue that has troubled him.