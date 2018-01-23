DeMarcus Cousins Makes History With Triple-Double

OMNISPORT

DeMarcus Cousins posted an incredible statistical feat matched by only four other players in NBA history.

The Pelicans star scored 44 points to help New Orleans to a 132-128 double-OT win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday. His scoring alone was great, but Cousins added 24 rebounds and 10 assists.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is only the 10th 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history.

Only Wilt Chamberlain, who pulled off the feat six times, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Oscar Robertson have emulated the numbers Cousins put up Monday. Abdul-Jabbar was the last to turn the trick, in 1972.