Stephen Curry got the better of Kyrie Irving as reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 109-105.

Saturday's matchup between the Celtics and the Warriors was the perfect cliched atmosphere. It felt like a playoff game, the two best guards in the league were battling back and forth in a potential NBA Finals showdown.

But there was nothing cliched about Curry and Irving's performances at Oracle Arena.

Two-time MVP Curry dominated the second half, but did so getting to the line just two times before the final minutes of the game, finishing with 49 points, five assists and four rebounds.

"We bring the best out of each other and he's always battling," Curry told ESPN. "He's an amazingly talented player who can do some crazy things on the floor whether I play good defense or not."

Irving scored 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting for the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics.

WESTBROOK POSTS ANOTHER TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Russell Westbrook posted his 15th triple-double of the season with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, but Carmelo Anthony was the star of the night eclipsing the 25,000-career points mark. Anthony scored 21 points and added five rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 121-108 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Hornets guard Kemba Walker scored 30 points with six rebounds and five assists, but Charlotte fell to the Heat 95-91.

Wizards guard Tim Frazier got a lot of playing time and he took advantage as Washington blew out the Atlanta Hawks 129-104. He scored just four points, but he had 14 assists in 27 minutes of play.

SCHRODER STRUGGLES IN HAWKS LOSS

Hawks guard Dennis Schroder scored just nine points on three-of-12 shooting with seven assists. The nine points are just two more than a season low for the 24-year-old player.

SIT BACK AND ENOY GORDON

Never give Aaron Gordon an open lane to the basket, and never, ever let him get a fast-break opportunity. He just may throw down a reverse-windmill dunk like he did in the Orlando Magic's 114-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Oklahoma City Thunder 121-108 Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat 95-91 Charlotte Hornets

Golden State Warriors 109-105 Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-97 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 114-112 Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards 129-104 Atlanta Hawks

Denver Nuggets 91-89 Dallas Mavericks

76ERS AT THUNDER

It is two point guards who look completely different but produce very similar lines. Westbrook tallied his 15th triple-double on Saturday and Ben Simmons added another one to his list this week. The Philadelphia 76ers rookie will have his hands full on the court with the Thunder, who finally look to be figuring out how to play together.