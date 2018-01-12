Curry To Sit Again For Warriors

OMNISPORT

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Curry missed most of December with an ankle sprain and aggravated it on Wednesday, slipping during shootaround, and has not played since. He is averaging 27.9 points and 6.4 assists per game this season.

Injury update for tonight's game: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) is out. Omri Casspi (low back soreness) is questionable. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) & Shaun Livingston (left knee contusion) are available to play. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 12, 2018

The two-time MVP surpassed 30 points in four of his five outings following his return, before sitting out the 125-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers this week.

The Warriors, winners of five of their last six, enter Friday's match leading the Western Conference by three games over the Houston Rockets.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, both averaging more than 20 points per game, will have to take up the scoring load with Curry out against the mercurial Bucks.