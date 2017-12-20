Curry Out For Warriors' Christmas Day Rematch With Cavs

OMNISPORT

The Golden State Warriors will be without star guard Stephen Curry for their Christmas Day blockbuster against the Cleveland Cavaliers as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Curry has been sidelined with a right ankle sprain which he suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 4, sitting out five successive NBA games because of it.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/o1SJ8wLIWr — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 20, 2017

On Tuesday, the Warriors said while Curry's ankle is "healing well" and is "making good progress", he will be re-evaluated in one week, meaning he will sit out Monday's showdown with LeBron James and the Cavs.

Curry scored 31 points with 11 assists in New Orleans over a fortnight ago but turned his ankle going for a steal late in the game.

He hobbled off the court and ultimately left the arena on crutches.

The Warriors are 5-0 since Curry's injury so there is no need to rush the two-time MVP back into the line-up.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points per game this season.