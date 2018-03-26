Curry Aims To Prove Kerr Wrong, Get Back ‘As Soon As I Can’

Stephen Curry is determined to prove Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wrong and return to action as soon as possible, with the NBA playoffs looming.

Curry is sidelined with a grade two sprain of his left medial collateral ligament and Kerr commented over the weekend "there's no way he's playing the first round".

However, the two-time MVP is hopeful of making a swift comeback.

"Hopefully I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," said Curry.

"But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can."

Kerr, too, will wait and see ahead of the playoffs, which begin on April 14.

"He's being re-evaluated in three weeks, so we have to be ready to play without him then see how he's coming along. The good thing is that we've been through this," Kerr said.

"We went through it last year with KD [Kevin Durant], he missed five weeks or so. It was a similar situation where we had to play without one of our best players and we felt that appropriate fear and turned it up and got it going and when KD came back, he was Finals MVP.

"There are a lot of similarities and we should feel good about our ability to play through this stuff."