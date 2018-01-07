OMNISPORT

Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin was place in the concussion protocol after going down with a scary injury against the Golden State Warriors.

Griffin fell to the ground after catching an elbow to the head from Warriors center JaVale McGee during the first quarter of Saturday's 121-105 loss to the reigning NBA champions.

His hand was trembling as he laid on the floor for several minutes. Clippers' medical staff quickly attended to Griffin, who was diagnosed with a concussion.

He was able to walk off the court on his own, but he went straight to the locker room for further evaluation.

Clippers fall to Warriors 121-105; Doc Rivers gives update on Blake Griffin following elbow-to-head @LAClippers @BlakeGriffin32 #NBA pic.twitter.com/wMdca8yh9N — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 6, 2018

The Clippers announced Griffin would not return to the game and was placed in the concussion protocol.

Injuries are not too unfamiliar to Griffin who only returned to the court on December 29 after missing a month to a sprained MCL in his left knee.