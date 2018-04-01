Celtics Top Raptors, Warriors' McCaw Injured In Scary Fall

The Boston Celtics are running out of time to catch the Toronto Raptors for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference but they boosted their chances with a 110-99 victory in the NBA on Saturday.

Boston broke open a close game late to win at TD Garden and pull within two games of the first-placed Raptors.

In an Eastern Conference showdown with the top two seeds, the Celtics walked away with the win, 110-99. pic.twitter.com/F0W0dnD0iH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 1, 2018

The Celtics trailed the Raptors by five games on March 19, but have now won six straight to tighten up the race in the east.

Even better, the Celtics (53-23) take a 2-1 lead on Toronto (55-21) in the season series, the first tiebreaker in the event the two teams end up in a tie atop the Eastern Conference.

The two rivals meet for the final time in the regular season in Toronto on Wednesday.

If the Celtics lose that meeting, they can virtually forget about the top seed. Win, and things will be extremely interesting the final week of the regular season.

Forward Marcus Morris continued his hot play of late, coming off the bench to knock down 25 points and adding nine rebounds.

In 11 games played in the month of March, Marcus Morris has averaged 18.9 points on 48.3% shooting (46.7% 3-PT) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) April 1, 2018

The Celtics also got 20-plus nights from Jayson Tatum (24 points) and Terry Rozier (21).

Jayson Tatum paces the @Celtics big Eastern Conference W at home with 24 PTS & 6 REB! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/rKvuo1dOk3 — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2018

WARRIORS MCCAW LEAVES INJURED

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 112-96 but it was overshadowed by an injury to Patrick McCaw.

Patrick McCaw hurt after taking a hard fall under the hoop pic.twitter.com/0mYUeSpjKQ — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 1, 2018

McCaw – a second-year guard – was carried off the court on a stretcher late in the third quarter after a scary landing following a collision with Vince Carter.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital for further evaluation, the Warriors announced.