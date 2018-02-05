Celtics Edge Trail Blazers for Fourth Straight Win

With the NBA All-Star break approaching, Al Horford and the Boston Celtics continued to roll on Sunday with a thrilling 97-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Horford hit a buzzer-beater to down the Trail Blazers as the Celtics extended their winning streak to four games.

He scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and five assists, dominating on the offensive end with Kyrie Irving out of the line-up with an injured quad.

Jayson Tatum added 17 points and five assists, and Jaylen Brown notched 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Irving, who has missed the last three games with the injury, will travel with the team to Toronto, but his status for Tuesday's game against the Raptors is uncertain.

In Irving's absence the Celtics may have found a diamond in the rough in point guard Terry Rozier. The former Louisville star scored 11 points with six rebounds and five assists.

C.J. McCollum (22 points) and Damian Lillard (21 points) led the Trail Blazers, but they shot a combined 15 of 41 from the field. Maurice Harkless added 19 points off the bench.

BUCKS DUO LEAD MILWAUKEE

John Henson and guard Eric Bledsoe led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-94 road win over the Brooklyn Nets. Henson scored 19 points with 18 rebounds and three assists, while Bledsoe added a game-high 28 points with six assists.

CARMELO STRUGGLES FROM THE FLOOR

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony recorded a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds), but his team fell 108-104 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony shot just three of 13 from the field.

CHANDLER WITH THE SLAM!

An acrobatic alley-oop sets up Tyson Chandler.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Bucks 109-94 Brooklyn Nets

Boston Celtics 97-96 Portland Trail Blazers

Toronto Raptors 101-86 Memphis Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks 99-96 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 108-104 Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlotte Hornets 115-110 Phoenix Suns

TRAIL BLAZERS AT PISTONS

With Blake Griffin on board, the Detroit Pistons have their very own version of the "Bash Bothers" in the paint. Andre Drummond is having a career year, and Griffin has excelled with his new team. The Trail Blazers are led by two talented guards in McCollum and Lillard, so this will be a battle of brawn versus style.