Celtics Beat Blazers Without Kyrie, Curry Goes Down Again

The short-handed Boston Celtics took down the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA on Friday.

Without Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Marcus Smart (thumb), the Celtics beat the Trail Blazers 105-100.

Just one game removed from their dramatic last-minute come-from-behind victory over the Thunder earlier this week, Marcus Morris again led the way with 30 points on nine-of-13 shooting including five of six from beyond the arc.

"I thought we played really well, especially when the game was on the line," head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the game.

While the Celtics were elated with their win, the Warriors are downtrodden once again as Stephen Curry once again went down with an injury, this time his knee.

Golden State defeated the Hawks 106-94 in Curry's first game back from an ankle injury, but they were unable to keep their star guard off the injury report as he came up hobbled on a play in the second half.

ALDRIDGE LIFTS SPURS

LaMarcus Aldridge tallies a career-high 45 PTS in the @spurs’ 6th consecutive victory! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/vNfKnQnPaj — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2018

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a career-high 45 points in San Antonio's 124-120 overtime win over the Jazz, but Donovan Mitchell put in 35 of his own and hit a game-tying three-pointer with four seconds left in regulation.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell got his first triple-double of the year with 18 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, but Kyle Lowry outdid him with one of his own posting 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 116-112 win for the Raptors.

Knicks guard Tim Hardaway did all he could to get a win for his team with 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting, including six of 11 from three, but New York fell to the Timberwolves 108-104.

GEORGE STRUGGLES FOR THUNDER

Paul George shot just three of 16 from the field with 12 points but the Thunder were able to come away with a 105-99 win over the Heat despite that.

NEAT NUGGETS

Everyone knew Nuggets center Nikola Jokic could pass, but Mason Plumlee took a dish from his team-mate and gave out one of his own.

Jokic had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 108-100 win over the Wizards.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

20 teams in action.. 10 games.. 10 TOP PLAYS! pic.twitter.com/Su90CKIRyd — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2018

Indiana Pacers 109-104 Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets 108-100 Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves 108-104 New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors 116-112 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder 105-99 Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs 124-120 Utah Jazz

Boston Celtics 105-100 Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors 106-94 Atlanta Hawks

PELICANS AT ROCKETS

Join us for Noche Latina and Latin Fest TOMORROW! For more info and to purchase your ticket packages, visit https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU NOW! pic.twitter.com/TbQXS7FBGo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 24, 2018

It is MVP candidate against MVP lock as Anthony Davis and the Pelicans take on James Harden and the Rockets. These are two completely different players but equally as entertaining in what they can do.