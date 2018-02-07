Cavs Blow Another 21-Point Lead, Giannis' Dunk Sends Shockwaves

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reeling and even one of the worst teams in the NBA feasted on their weaknesses on Tuesday.

Despite owning a 21-point lead against the lowly Orlando Magic, the Cavaliers scored just nine points in the fourth quarter en route to a 116-98 loss, the team's 13th defeat in the last 19 games.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was not on the sidelines for the entire second half due to an illness but he probably would have been sick either way. LeBron James failed to record a rebound or an assist in the second half and the Magic's Jonathon Simmons scored 22 of his career-high 34 points in the third quarter, erasing the Cavs' lead.

"There's something really going on and LeBron needs to fix it because he's the King." @SHAQ on the Cavs pic.twitter.com/EZqN7Vw9FK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2018

"When adversity hits, we go our separate ways," Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas told reporters after Tuesday's loss.

Thomas added: "I don't know the last time we got on the floor for a loose ball. I know that teams I've been on, defense is determined on deflections, steals, loose balls, who's the hardest working team."

Despite currently holding the number three seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs are just 3.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who currently own the final playoff spot.

MILES MAKES DIFFERENCE

The Raptors enjoyed a collective team effort in a 20-point win over the Celtics. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 38 points but the difference-maker was CJ Miles, who was six of eight from the field with five three-pointers and 20 points in just 15 minutes of playing time. Toronto improved to 22-4 at home with the win.

GRIZZLIES' WOES CONTINUE

The Grizzlies have won just five road games this season and were routed by one of the worst teams in the league Tuesday in a 108-82 loss to the Hawks. Only two of the Grizzlies' 11 players recorded a positive plus-minus rating as the team had just 54 points entering the fourth quarter. Memphis finished with 25 turnovers and made just four three-pointers.

INCREDIBLE DUNK BY GIANNIS

They might have to change the NBA logo after Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk over the Tim Hardaway Jr.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hurtled over a 6'6" human and walked back like, “no big deal!” pic.twitter.com/dispOOpc7n — Channel 955 (@Channel955) February 7, 2018

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando Magic 116-98 Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks 108-82 Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets 123-113 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks 103-89 New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors 111-91 Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers 115-102 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 125-105 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers 112-93 Phoenix Suns

NETS AT PISTONS

Detroit have won four games in a row and trail the Sixers by a half-game for the final playoff spot in the East. Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond should be able to feast on the Nets' frontcourt and make it five straight wins.