Career Night For Jordan, Comebacks For 76ers And Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards rallied from huge deficits, while DeAndre Jordan turned in the best game of his career.

The Clippers center scored a career-best 30 points to lead his team to a 129-119 victory in Boston. Jordan dominated inside and was nearly perfect from the floor, going 11 of 14. He was also eight of nine from the free-throw line and had a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Celtics (40-19) got 33 points from Kyrie Irving, but the Clippers (30-26) led from the start as they jumped out to an 8-2 lead. Jordan, who had the first of three assists 55 seconds into the game, did not even score until he dunked with seven minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

While Jordan, who also had four steals, led the Clippers to an upset in Boston, Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons lead their respective teams to improbable victories.

Beal scored 36 points and added five rebounds with seven assists to help the Wizards rally from 27 points down against the Knicks for a 118-113 victory at Madison Square Garden. Simmons led the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, to a 104-102 win over the Heat. Miami led by 24 with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter before Simmons and JJ Redick heated up.

The @sixers put together a strong second half to overcome a 24 point deficit and win at home!

Simmons recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He even added four steals to lead the rally. Redick finished with 14 points despite going two of 12 from behind the arc, but his three-pointer with 4:02 remaining gave the Sixers a 97-94 lead they would not relinquish.

HARDEN, WESTBROOK STAR

James Harden picked out Clint Capela with the full court pass

Jordan, Beal and Simmons were not the only players who had big nights Wednesday. Rockets guard James Harden scored 28 points with nine rebounds and nine assists in a 100-91 win over the Kings. The Rockets have won 10 straight heading into the All-Star break.

Russell Westbrook (23 PTS, 15 AST, 13 REB) stuffed the stat sheet for his 17th triple-double of the season to pace the @okcthunder in Memphis!

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook added yet another triple-double with 23 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in a 121-114 road win over the Grizzlies.

A big night from our #FantasyPlayeroftheNight, @AntDavis23! He posted a big line of 42 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL & 2 BLK for 78.5 #NBAFantasy points!



AD has been on an absolute tear in his last 3, amassing 124 PTS, 42 REB, 10 STL & 7 BLK for 228.4 FPTS!

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis scored 42 points and added 15 rebounds to lead New Orleans to a 139-117 win over the Lakers. Davis was an impressive 15 of 18 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the charity stripe. He even made both three-point attempts.

POOR PRINCE

The Hawks (18-41) are downright bad this season and Taurean Prince struggled in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pistons. Prince scored 14 points, but was four of 15 from the floor and missed all six of his three-point attempts.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Pistons 104-98 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 104-102 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 104-102 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 108-103 Brooklyn Nets

Washington Wizards 118-113 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers 129-119 Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors 122-98 Chicago Bulls

Houston Rockets 100-91 Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans 139-117 Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz 107-97 Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers 123-117 Golden State Warriors

NUGGETS AT BUCKS

"We've done good work to get to this point, but now the biggest thing is focus on Denver."

The Bucks have been on fire since sacking coach Jason Kidd. They will look to stay hot heading into the All-Star break against a Nuggets team that have won two straight and seven of 10. The matchup to watch Thursday is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo against Denver forward Paul Millsap. Denver's trip to the Bradley Center is one of just two games on Thursday as the Lakers will visit the Timberwolves.