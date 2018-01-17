76ers Skyrocket Up The NBA Jersey Sales Rankings

OMNISPORT

The Philadelphia 76ers are not quite in the NBA playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but the team's famed process has led to a some serious merchandise sales.

In numbers released by the NBA on Tuesday, the 76ers were third in total team sales behind only reigning champions the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

It is the highest the Sixers have been since the 2003-04 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks now trail the 76ers at fourth and fifth, respectively.

Leading the charge in jersey sales for Philadelphia are All-Star candidates Joel Embiid and rookie Ben Simmons.

Embiid has the league's sixth most popular jersey, while Simmons is close behind at number eight.

It is no surprise to see two-time MVP Stephen Curry and James at 1-2 on the list, but further down is a slight shock with the Lonzo Ball's Lakers jersey outselling Kyrie Irving's new Boston Celtics number.

TOP 15 MOST POPULAR NBA JERSEYS

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

5. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

7. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

9. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

10. James Harden, Houston Rockets

11. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

12. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

13. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

14. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

15. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

TOP 10 MOST POPULAR TEAM MERCHANDISE

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. New York Knicks

6. Milwaukee Bucks

7. Boston Celtics

8. San Antonio Spurs

9. Chicago Bulls

10. Oklahoma City Thunder

Results are based on NBAStore.com sales from Oct. 2017 through Dec. 2017