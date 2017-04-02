NASL Spring Season Week 2: Saturday Bangers

NASL

NASL Spring Season action resumed on Saturday night with a pair of exciting games that featured plenty of goals. Kicking things off was an afternoon tilt that didn’t disappoint, as Indy Eleven and Puerto Rico FC played to a thrilling draw.

In the night game, the New York Cosmos showed off their new home to an enthusiastic crowd, but the result wasn’t what they wanted as Miami FC ran away with a stunning victory.

Indy Eleven, 3, Puerto Rico FC 3

Indy Eleven and Puerto Rico FC played to a breathtaking 3-3 draw in front of 9,064 fans at Carroll Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Indy was up two goals after just 10 minutes, but after three consecutive goals for Puerto Rico, it was the hosts who needed a late goal to earn a share of the points.

Justin Braun opened the scoring in the fifth minute, heading home a picture-perfect free kick from teammate Nemanja Vukovic. The Boys In Blue doubled their lead just five minutes later, as Ben Speas timed his run perfectly to connect with a through ball and chip the ball over visiting goalkeeper Trevor Spangenberg.'

A sight we all missed in the off-season.#CueTheSmoke https://t.co/P6Z2Vhlorx — Indy Eleven (@IndyEleven) April 1, 2017

Down 2-0, PRFC wasn’t daunted, and midway through the first half the visitors pulled one back. Hector Ramos showed his strength to hold the ball up in the box and lay it off to Conor Doyle, who smashed a shot low into the corner. Before halftime, PRFC was level thanks to Ramos. The tall striker saw his penalty kick saved by Indy goalkeeper Jon Busch, but the rebound fell perfectly to him for an easy tap-in.

Another penalty kick allowed the visitors to pull ahead in the 56th minute. This time it was Walter Ramirez firing home from the spot after Busch brought down Honduran midfielder Jairo Puerto. Indy made sure PRFC didn’t snatch all three points, though. In the 75th minute, Braun grabbed his second of the game, blasting a left-footed half-volley into the top corner.

The result allowed Indy to extend its home unbeaten streak to 19 games.

Miami FC 3, New York Cosmos 0

Miami FC spoiled the New York Cosmos’ season debut at MCU Park with a 3-0 win on Saturday night in front of 6,274 fans. The visitors scored all three goals within a 20-minute stretch in the second half.

Dylan Mares opened the scoring in the 51st minute when he struck a half-volley after a cross from the right wing by Miami captain Michael Lahoud. The visitors doubled the lead in the 67th minute when an unfortunate deflection led to an own goal by Cosmos defender Ryan Richter. Vincenzo Rennella whipped in a low cross that Richer got his foot on, but only in the direction of his own goal and past goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer.

1 - Dating back to last season, Miami FC has won just one of their last seven games (3L-3D). Downswing. — OptaJack (@OptaJack) April 1, 2017

Stefano Pinho scored the third goal for Miami just four minutes later. Mason Trafford sent a long ball into Pinho’s path and the Brazilian rounded the ‘keeper before slotting his shot into an open net.

The win for Miami snapped a 19-game hone unbeaten streak for the Cosmos.