STATEMENT ISSUED ON BEHALF LOUGHSHINNY MOTORCYCLE SUPPORTERS CLUB LTD

"The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, organisers of the Skerries 100, deeply regrets to announce that competitor William Dunlop of Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, has passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident that occurred during practise which took place today 7th July 2018.

The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop's family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time."

new weapons for 2018 www.williamdunlopracing.co.uk A post shared by William Dunlop (@williamdunlop6) on Feb 1, 2018 at 11:15am PST



"Following discussion with the family, their sponsors and fellow riders, the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club Ltd have taken the decision to continue with the Skerries 100 on the 8th July. The club with the riders permission have decide to race with the entire prize fund to go to William's Family. It will be a non-championship meeting and the club hopes everyone will consider this a fitting tribute to William and his previous race performance and results at the Skerries 100.

