Relive the 2016 Motorsports Season with beIN SPORTS

2016 was an unbelievable year of racing on beIN SPORTS and the motorsports team has been hard at work preparing special presentations to get you through the Holidays. History was made all season long.

The MotoGP World Championship was broadcast on beIN SPORTS for the very first time in 2016 and we witnessed a record number of race winners as nine different riders stood atop the podium. The 2006 MotoGP World Champion and MotoGP Legend, Nicky Hayden, moved to the WorldSBK Championship and captured his first WorldSBK race victory. The MotoAmerica Championship was broadcast on beIN SPORTS for the very first time in 2016 and we couldn’t have scripted a more exciting season with the Championship being decided during the dramatic season finale.

Tune in as beIN’s Terri Leigh presents four days of Pit Lane specials looking back at the 2016 season.

Pit Lane: MotoGP 2016 - Monday December 26, 2016 - Premieres 11pm ET

Pit Lane Special: The Best of Pit Lane - Tuesday December 27, 2016 - Premieres 8pm ET

Pit Lane: Superbike World Championship 2016 - Wednesday December 28, 2016 - Premieres 8pm ET

Pit Lane: MotoAmerica 2016 - Thursday December 29, 2016 - Premieres 8pm ET

On beIN SPORTS Spanish Channel:

Beginning December 24th and just in time for Christmas, Elba Navarro and Jaime Macias look back at 14 of the MotoGP World Championship rounds from the 2016 season. Along with the 14 day MotoGP Marathon, beIN Spanish Channel will also broadcast the 1-hour MotoGP Season in review and the 1-hour Superbike World Championship Season in Review.

MotoGP World Championship - December 24th through January 6th – 9am ET

MotoGP Season Review – December 26th - 10am ET

Superbike World Championship Season Review – December 27th- 10am ET