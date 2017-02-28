Octo Pramac Racing 2017 Presentation in Naples

DORNA / OCTO PRAMAC RACING

Sandro Donato Gosso and Gavin Emmett presented the 2017 Pramac team in Naples, with the event launching the squad's 2017 campaign with MotoGP™ podium finishers Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding. The new livery of the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017 was unveiled in the “Auditorium Compagna” at the imposing Castel dell'Ovo - with guests, sponsors and media then having the chance to toast the next MotoGP campaign with Danilo Petrucci, Scott Redding and all the Octo Pramac Racing team.

The team also presented a new photographic book that traces the history of Pramac in MotoGP™, from the beginning of 2002 with Tetsuya Harada, through many champions of the caliber of Max Biaggi, Alex Barros, Toni Elias and Loris Capirossi, to the recent succesful seasons of Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding. Petrux and Scott are confirmed for the 2017 season, the Italian riding the new Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017, while the Englishman will race with the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2016.

Paolo Campinoti, Team Principal: "We are facing the new season, our sixteenth in a row, with great enthusiasm. We will place our ambitions and our expectations on Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding. They will be supported by the extraordinary commitment of all our team and will be fueled by the consolidation of the relationship with Octo Telematics. In a sport where speed and change are the foundation of success, being to create such a long-lived and productive partnership is the confirmation of the quality of the work done so far, with the belief that it will also fraught with great results. "

Danilo Petrucci: "First of all I would like to thank all those who have allowed me to be back with Pramac for the third year in a row. If I'm not mistaken I am the rider who has raced the most consecutive seasons with the team, and this fills me with pride. I'm glad to be here also because this is an important year: I was rewarded with the official Ducati and I have to do well. I want to improve the results of 2015 and finish the races in which I was leading during the 2016 season. The bike is a step forward compared to that of 2015. We'll see if it will be enough to stay with the competition that this year is an even higher level. We are still working to discover all the potential, but one thing is certain: the 2017 version of the Ducati Desmosedici GP is the most competitive bike I've ever ridden."

Scott Redding: "It is clear that the hope for the 2017 season is to improve our results. I must confess that the beginning was not the easiest. In the first two tests we tried to work to resolve some technical issues that could have created problems later. It was a different job from last year when we focused on setting the lap-time. Our goal is to be able to do well from the first few races and I am very confident because the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2016 has been shown to have a good pace and reduce tire wear consumption compared to 2015 version. I think this season we can do well and improve ourselves especially during the Sunday's race."