MotoAmerica Riders at the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp



Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Five young Yamaha stars are about to seize the biggest opportunity - but also the biggest challenge - of their racing career at the fifth edition of the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp. From July 27th – 31st, 2018, the selected students will train in the region of Valentino Rossi‘s home town (Tavullia). They'll be joined by the VR46 Riders Academy, three-time English Flat Track Champion and two-time American and European Flat Track Champion Marco Belli, and many more racing experts, to boost their racing progress.



The new participants were chosen from amongst young Yamaha riders from regions in Asia, North America and South America, based on their age, talent, and championship standings among other factors. The new Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider line-up includes USA‘s Cory Ventura (aged 16) and Jackson Blackmon (aged 17), Brazil‘s Eliton Kawakami (aged 17) and Bruno César (aged 18), and Thailand‘s Keminth Kubo (aged 19). All are filled with enthusiasm and can‘t wait to start training – and they have quite the schedule to look forward to.

The planned curriculum for the upcoming edition of the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp is busier than ever. The students will be putting their skills to the test on Yamaha YZ250Fs at Valentino Rossi‘s Motor Ranch, on Yamaha YZF-R3s at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, on brand new Yamaha YZ85s at the Misanino go-karts circuit, and for the very first time the Master Camp participants will also be asked to show their soft cross skills on Yamaha YZ125s.

Besides focusing on riding techniques, the Master Camp riders will be following a lecture on suspension, given by the Andreani Group, and they will learn all the do‘s and don‘ts of how to train off-circuit.

