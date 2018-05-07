Harvick Earns Fourth Win in Dominant Fashion

OMNISPORT

Kevin Harvick claimed his fourth victory of the NASCAR season after reigning supreme at the AAA 400 Drive for Autism.

Harvick won each of the first two stages at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, and then ran away with the third for his 41st career triumph.

He passed Kyle Busch for the most wins this year after holding off teammate Clint Bowyer.

Bowyer led for much of the third stage and was in the lead before a rain delay with 82 laps to go, but this year's winner at Martinsville got loose on a turn with 63 left and was passed by Harvick who coasted his way to victory.

"It's fun racing your team-mate," Harvick told FS1 after the race. "That says a lot about our company and one of your good friends as well."

Stewart-Haas Racing put three drivers in the top five for the first time.

Joey Logano, who won at Talladega on April 29, was in third for much of the third stage, but had a problem with his right front tire out of the rain delay and fell back to 16th before finishing 13th.

Daniel Suarez tied his best career finish by placing third, having also produced a podium performance at Watkins Glen last year.

Kyle Busch stole the headlines as the man who was tied for the most wins this season coming into Dover (three) had to pull out of the race.

Busch was forced to withdraw with 124 laps remaining due to a problem with his driveshaft which resulted in his car spewing oil and a caution.

This was Busch's first DNF since the 2017 Talladega Fall Race. However, he has not finished three of the last four races at Dover.