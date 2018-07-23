Harvick Bumps Busch Out Of Way For Victory

OMNISPORT

Mother nature cooperated long enough for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and it was Kevin Harvick who walked away with the NASCAR win on Sunday.

Harvick rallied past Kyle Busch to pick up his sixth win of the year, but it was an unfortunate loss for the latter as he was hoping to win his first race of the season at New Hampshire.

Busch started in a great position after winning his third pole of the year, but there was a miscommunication with Ryan Blaney on pit row. He came to a stop thinking Blaney was going to exit in front of him, costing Busch crucial time in the third stage as he fell back to fifth position.

Harvick and Busch went neck-and-neck, but it was the former's aggressive driving with some bump-and-runs that gave him the win.

After the race Harvick said, "I didn't want to waste a bunch of time behind him."

Busch now has four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes following Sunday's runner-up placing.