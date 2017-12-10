Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc star at FIA Awards

Formula One

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas were presented with their trophies for finishing second and third respectively in the 2017 F1 driver standings, after which Lewis Hamilton was officially crowned FIA Formula One World Champion for a fourth time.

#FIAPrizeGiving - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercede's @valtteribottas with their trophies for finishing second and third in the 2017 F1 driver standings A post shared by FIA Official Instagram (@fia.official) on Dec 9, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Between them, Hamilton and team mate Bottas won 12 Grands Prix this season, powering Mercedes to a fourth constructors’ championship, the trophy for which was awarded to team boss Toto Wolff.

#FIAPrizeGiving - It’s official, the 2017 FIA @f1 World Championship is crowned in Versailles. Congratulations @lewishamilton ! A post shared by FIA Official Instagram (@fia.official) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

Max Verstappen, one of only three men to beat the Mercedes drivers in 2017 with his Red Bull victories in Malaysia and Mexico, picked up the FIA Personality of the Year prize for the third year in succession.