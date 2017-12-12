Eight World Champions Hunting Márquez's Crown!

Superprestigio

Eight world champions are on the quest for Marc Márquez's crown, who has decided not to participate in the event after a successful but demanding MotoGP World Championship.

Superprestigio Dirt Track modo ON! Poco más de una semana para el espectáculo. ¿Todavía no tienes tu entrada? https://t.co/MxQLdib9Yx El @PalauSantJordi ya calienta motores! pic.twitter.com/cSg0YeaSvR — DTX Barcelona (@dtxbarcelona) December 7, 2017

Toni Elías (former Moto2 World Champion and winner of the Moto America Superbike) second classified in the 2016 edition looks adamant to take his 1st win in Barcelona: “After taking this new championship in Europe, to end the Season in high would mean a lot to me. With Marc and Brad out of the event, it might look an easy task but I’m pretty sure JD Beach and Briar Bauman will take no hostages!”.

David Checa, triple World endurance champion, is keen to make his Superprestigio debut: “I remember looking at my brother Carles in that event of the Superprestigio in the early nineties, and how much I’ve enjoyed watching other great events as the Supercross, now it’s my turn to get ready for this challenge! I’ll put all my skills but with humility!”

Ferran Cardús, Spanish Flat-Track Champ, knows he might have a great opportunity: “I’m ready to prepare this event, now we’re heading the practice venues! Let’s get the bike ready!” ·

The American representatives will be 100% new with the presence of Briar Bauman, winner of two main events in the US and 6th in the American Pro Flat-Track Championship, and JD Beach, a rider that masters either the ovals and the asphalt, winner of the Moto America SuperSport in 2015. “To say I’m excited is an understatement! This is a dream became true”, said Bauman. JD Beach will to his best “to maximize as much as I can this prep days and get as ready as I can for the Superprestigio assault!”. From the US, Mees will be supporting Bauman while Baker, the sole US rider to have achieved two wins in Barcelona, has been advising his friend JD Beach.

Another day and another new track. This time the track was about the same size as @superprestigio_dtx it was a great day of practicing and I was able to really start to figure out the setup. I’m having a blast and can’t thank all my sponsors and supports enough. We still need to find a little more in the lap time but we are going in the right direction. PC: @angel_grau16 A post shared by JD Beach (@jdbeach95) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

The Sports appointed delegate in Barcelona, Marta Carranza, has declared that “to carry on with the Organisation of a top-class event like the Superprestigio is not a causality, it is given thanks to the devoted work of promoters such as RPM-MKTG and venues like the Palau Sant Jordi, that celebrates its 30th anniversary”

Jaime Alguersuari, executive president in RPM-MKTG, is confident the absence of Márquez must be regarded as a great opportunity “all I know is that two of our Spanish riders have 4 world championships in all, they are current people dressed in jeans, and Toni has been crowned with the Moto America Superbike this year!”