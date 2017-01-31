Sepang Preseason Test Day Two Round-Up

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar)

"I’m very happy with today, although we had a short time due to the track conditions, we could do much work and, most importantly, made a step forward. In the early runs we started with some configurations that didn’t make me feel totally comfortable, then when we tried some changes I found much more confidence and the lap times got a huge benefit. They were not radical changes, more small improvements, but they proved to be very effective. We are working very well, I am finding an excellent feeling with my team, they are working very hard and very professionally and this gives me a positive attitude that allows me to ride with confidence. Today is a result of this, we improved a lot since yesterday and it is important for us to have found positive improvements."

Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha)

2nd day on my beautiful beast, working on the race pace✊🏼! 2 día de test positivo, trabajando de cara a carrera✊🏼! #mvk #25gang #mv25 pic.twitter.com/EYMbOvaVyr — Maverick Viñales (@maverickmack25) January 31, 2017

"Today was good and I'm so happy because we worked on our race pace and finally at the end, on the race tire. I tried to do consistent laps, and honestly the lap times were quite fast. I‘m surprised that the bike has been working so good and, as the grip increased, we improved each time we went out. As I said, we are focusing on riding on a used tire so I‘m quite happy with second place. It‘s nice to focus on one lap and be fast, but we have to be fast on all twenty laps and I think we did a good job and made a good start. I don‘t know if I will do a time attack tomorrow, it will depend on the weather and the condition of the track. You always want to see your name at the top of the list, but sometimes it's more useful to work towards the races."

Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar)

"I am happy because we have been very competitive and we have managed to complete everything we had planned. I really like the engine and my riding style suits this bike. We need to improve certain aspects but the base is very competitive. We tried some things with the electronics to get the most out of the potential of the engine and found some useful things for the future. Even though our bike is last year’s, it has a good base because it is a race winner. Today was a tricky day because we had to wait until 2pm for the track to dry. Also there wasn’t as much grip as yesterday and it was more difficult to find a feeling but that was the same for everybody."

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha)

Sepang circuit,Malaysia

Test1,day2

Classic Nac Nac

📸 @gigisoldano @ Sepang Circuit https://t.co/JUwDGEOrs5 — Valentino Rossi (@ValeYellow46) January 31, 2017

"I'm feeling 100% fit again. Yesterday when I went to sleep I still had a headache, but today when I woke up I felt better so I was able to put in some good work and at the end it was a good day. This morning we lost a lot of time waiting for the conditions to improve, but in the afternoon I could do more than 50 laps. We had some important stuff to try and more or less everything was positive. My pace was quite good and at the end I did a time attack and I‘m in fourth position, so top five is OK. We have a different frame and it was good, I like it. We haven‘t decided yet, but the first impression was positive."

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"Today was positive and I am happy about what the Tech3 team and I achieved together. It took a long time for the track to dry this morning and so to feel comfortable on the bike, I started the day on rain tires. Just like yesterday, it was useful to get some additional valuable experience in the wet and to gain more knowledge of the YZR-M1 in these conditions, plus I understood the grip levels well. The team and I did some really good work today and when we started to use the slicks, I felt confident and I was able to ride consistently. We put in the new tire and every lap, I improved my personal best and also myself. It was a solid second day, but I still think that I need time and there are many things to control, yet, this will come with experience."

Hector Barbera (Avintia Racing)

"Today has been a positive day and I felt quite well on the bike. It was a shame to have to wait so long for the track to dry, but we solved the problems we had yesterday and I felt strong on the bike. I was quite comfortable and our line of work was very good. The team works perfectly and they understand what I need to go fast. Maybe I could have done a faster lap, which would have helped us to be closer to the top, but this is just a test and we are here to get ready for the first race. Considering that I’ve done my best time with worn tires, I can be happy. I don’t want to worry about our position in the classification, the goal is to enjoy riding and I have more and more fun every time I take to the track with my bike."

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

"Despite the bad track conditions in the morning because of last night's downpour, today we managed to do four hours of work and test a lot of things. It was important because we picked up a lot of indications, my feelings were positive and I feel good with the bike. Now we must hope that the weather gives us a hand and that tomorrow the track is in a good condition to take advantage of the soft tires and see if we can get our times down even more."

Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team)

¡Hoy hemos podido mejorar bastante! /Contento dei progressi che abbiamo fatto oggi! /Good improvements today! #SepangTest 📷by @calloalbanese pic.twitter.com/MDz5RwknMY — Jorge Lorenzo (@lorenzo99) January 31, 2017

"I'm very happy with the progress we made today. Now I understand the bike a lot more and I managed to improve my performance, even though I'm still some way from my limit. We also improved the general set-up of the Desmosedici GP and in addition I could see that what I thought yesterday was correct: I only need a bit more time and to do a lot of laps to get even closer to the top and to my limit with this bike."

Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3)

"We tested a lot of different things today but overall I am happy even if we had to wait a while for the track to dry this morning. Yet, once we got going, we tried a lot of different options from Michelin and found some improvements and useful information although it cost us some time. After this, we changed back to the standard tires and started working on the setting and the braking performance which we managed to advance a little bit. Then, there wasn’t long to go until the end of the session, so we put some new slicks in and I rode quite a good lap, but I wasn’t completely happy with the edge grip after we had adjusted the braking. So the team tried one last thing with the shock, which worked and I was able to cut my personal best whilst running with the used tires. I am happy about that last lap and I’m pleased with the work that we undertook today. We are not a huge distance from the top so I am excited to see what we can do tomorrow."

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

"We started late like everyone this afternoon because of the track conditions, and generally speaking, it was a challenging day. We spent a lot of time in the garage working on sorting out many little things. It’s okay, as this is the preseason and it’s better to work and solve all these issues now, but of course this takes time. We have a lot of work to do to find a good setup for the bike and the electronics. That said, our rhythm wasn’t too bad and hopefully tomorrow we’ll improve our pace and speed. We must keep focused and work hard. I’m sure that step by step we will get better!"

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

Trying to pull a wheelie ! It's not difficult … https://t.co/vXqs5N03LW — Cal Crutchlow (@calcrutchlow) January 31, 2017

"It was the same as yesterday really – nice to be back out on track again when we managed to get out after lunchtime when the track finally dried. We had lots of things to test, but it was very difficult out there because we had so much to try out. So far we are happy enough with the progress and we are just continuing to give our feedback to Honda and to the team. I’m not so worried about the overall lap-time at the moment, because we didn’t use the soft tire, which we know many of our competitors did. I now look forward to what is hopefully a dry day tomorrow when we can get some more work done."

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

Seguimos mejorando y ganando confianza con la MotoGP! #AR42 We keep improving and gaining confidence with the MotoGP pic.twitter.com/FgF9EexTAp — Alex Rins (@Rins42) January 31, 2017

"Today we couldn’t ride so much in the morning because of the track conditions. We have waited for the track to dry up but overall I am very happy, we have improved a lot compared to yesterday and we understand how the bike works, suspensions and other things, we have taken a big step especially on braking. Little by little I have taken the confidence to brake hard in the corner and we have improved so much. I think we will improve step by step with the bike just doing more kilometers. Fortunately regarding the back I don’t feel pain!"

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda)

"Today we started working as soon as the conditions allowed, even if the track was still damp here and there. We made a re-check of some setup details we wanted to improve, and the positive is that we actually bettered them by about 50%. We’re not yet where we want to be, but it’s still a step forward. Other positives to the day are that I did my fastest time on a quite used tire and that we did some good work on the fork and on one front tire as well. Unfortunately, at the end of the session we weren’t able to fit a new tire and try a time attack, but hopefully tomorrow we’ll have time to do more tests on the tires and setup and to try and improve our lap times."

Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"We worked a lot on the set up but I could not find a good feeling especially on the front. We tried different tires which have given different data to work on. I can not find speed in the long corners where I feel the front closing. And this also happened in the small crash, fortunately without consequences for me and the bike. We have clear ideas about the work that we will do tomorrow."

Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar)

"Honestly I am very happy because I was hoping to get down to this lap time over the three days of the test but not expecting it on the second. We have done a lot of work with the suspension, the chassis and electronics and tried some different tires. I set a good lap on my penultimate run and said to my crew chief that it was the moment to push, I felt comfortable. I am really happy. It’s a great lap time and sixteenth position is not bad because I am seven tenths off third place, although with such a small gap I would hope to be higher up the order."

Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Yaknich)

"I struggled today. After the technical problem I went back out on track and I felt good. I was improving even though I had the used tire but I made a different line in corner 8 and I lost the front. It has been a smooth slide, but there was no time enough to fix the bike. Too bad, we did a few laps in these two days. That’s why I hope that tomorrow there will be the right conditions to work throughout the day."

Loris Baz (Avintia Racing)

Hope @TitoRabat is not too bad:( hated watching him laying on the track:( get well soon amigo ☹️☹️☹️😓 — Loris baz (@lorisbaz) January 31, 2017

"Today was a little more complicated than yesterday. We had to wait a long time until the track dried up and when we went out, the feeling was very good. We then tried several setup ideas on the bike, but then I crashed and we lost a bit of time. After that, we went back to the set-up from yesterday and I inmediately repeated yesterday’s lap time. We miss the track time lost in the morning due to the damp tarmac, but other than that, it was a normal day. If it is dry tomorrow we will continue to test more things to improve the set up and I will also continue to work on my riding style. I am still aggressive, which doesn’t work with this bike."

Michele Pirro (Ducati Team)

.#MP51: “Today we managed to work well, and I set a good time considering the type of tests I was doing” pic.twitter.com/huteqLpBIa — Ducati Motor (@DucatiMotor) January 31, 2017

"I have to say that today we managed to work well. We did back-to-back tests on chassis details, in particular with the suspension, and checked out the aerodynamics. I lapped in 2'01.232 on used tires, which is a pretty good time, and I was always able to keep a very good pace considering the type of tire I was using and the type of tests I was doing."

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

"Despite the delay due to the weather today was pretty positive. I improved my lap time compared to yesterday, even though that wasn't what we were working towards. During the first half of the afternoon we focused on improving the feeling with the front before moving on to testing for Michelin, which was really good. There were definitely some positives with the new front tires they've brought to this test. We still have more tires to test, but we simply ran out of time.. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off tomorrow and have the chance to throw down some lap times too."

Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Gresini)

Day one at school of the year!! Mega day loved being back riding! #stepbystep will keep improving before Qatar! 👍👍 — Sam Lowes (@SamLowes11) January 31, 2017

Tito Rabat (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS)

Michael Bartholemy: Team Principal: "This is not the start to testing we were looking for, as Tito will not be able to ride tomorrow after his big crash at Turn 11 today. He is still in the hospital in Putrajaya undergoing a thorough examination, but what we know so far is that he has a lacerated left knee, injuries to two of the toes on his left foot and pain in his right wrist. Once these injuries have been fully assessed he will return to Europe for further treatment and rehabilitation. The delay due to the weather this morning wasn't ideal for any of the teams. As we saw last year at the race, this track takes a long time to dry since being resurfaced and that cost us track time today. The good news is that it looks like they have a solution to the problem, so we can expect an improvement when we return for the race in October."

