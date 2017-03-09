Morbidelli And Bulega Dominate In Jerez
Italian riders from teams EG 0,0 Marc VDS and SKY Racing Team VR46 dominate in the second day of testing at Jerez
DORNA COMMUNICATIONS
Franco Morbidelli (EG0,0 Marc VDS) was the quickest man on track on the second day of the first Official Moto2™ test of the year, setting a 1:43.301 in the first session of the day - despite the best efforts of teammate Alex Marquez, who topped sessions two and three. Marquez’ best was a 1:42.546.
Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) followed up an impressive Day 1 with a slightly more difficult Day 2, with a crash followed by a subsequent mechanical problem. The Japanese rider got back in the mix in the final session, however – splitting the EG0,0 Marc VDS machines in P2 and ending the day third overall with a 1:42.729.
After Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) went quickest with a last dash on Day 1, the second day of the first Official Test of the year for Moto3™ saw Italian Nicolo Bulega hit back to dominate. Bulega was quickest in all three sessions and set the fastest lap of the day in the morning, a 1:46:232.
Blue skies and warm conditions once again characterised testing, with track time uninterrupted bar two Red Flags - one following a crash for Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team), and another after Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) took a tumble; riders ok. Sasaki ended the day in P23, with the ‘Beast’ Bastianini in fifteenth.
Canet, after topping Day 1, was second on the second day with a 1:46.363 - closely followed by Del Conca Gresini Moto3 rider Jorge Martin, who again impressed near the top of the timesheets. Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was a key presence in the top echelons once again, and ended the day in P4 overall – just ahead of RBA Racing Team duo Gabriel Rodrigo and Juanfran Guevara, who were fifth and sixth on comparable bests of 1:46.639 and 1:46.737 respectively.
Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) impressed in seventh, ahead of sophomores Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and 2016 Rookie of the Year Joan Mir (Leopard Racing). Darryn Binder shone to complete the top ten for Platinum Bay Real Estate, setting a 1:46.932 and exactly seven tenths off P1.
British Talent Team rider John McPhee had another good day of track time to end Day 2 in P12, just behind reigning FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Aspar Mahindra Moto3).