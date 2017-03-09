MORBIDELLI AND BULEGA DOMINATE IN JEREZ PRESEASON TEST

DORNA COMMUNICATIONS

Franco Morbidelli (EG0,0 Marc VDS) was the quickest man on track on the second day of the first Official Moto2™ test of the year, setting a 1:43.301 in the first session of the day - despite the best efforts of teammate Alex Marquez, who topped sessions two and three. Marquez’ best was a 1:42.546.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) followed up an impressive Day 1 with a slightly more difficult Day 2, with a crash followed by a subsequent mechanical problem. The Japanese rider got back in the mix in the final session, however – splitting the EG0,0 Marc VDS machines in P2 and ending the day third overall with a 1:42.729.

Moto2 Jarez Official Test

Day 2 Session 3 Result



NAKAGAMI Takaaki 2nd 1:42.729

IDHAM PAWI Khaiirul 7th 1:43.156 — 出光Honda Team Asia (@TeamTady) March 9, 2017

ヘレスにてオフィシャルテストが行われます！

3日間あるので、しっかり仕上げていきます💪🏼



Ready for first official test at Jerez 💪🏼 We have three days 😎 #JerezTest pic.twitter.com/ufXoGdbfiQ — Takaaki Nakagami (@takanakagami30) March 7, 2017

After Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) went quickest with a last dash on Day 1, the second day of the first Official Test of the year for Moto3™ saw Italian Nicolo Bulega hit back to dominate. Bulega was quickest in all three sessions and set the fastest lap of the day in the morning, a 1:46:232.

Blue skies and warm conditions once again characterised testing, with track time uninterrupted bar two Red Flags - one following a crash for Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team), and another after Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) took a tumble; riders ok. Sasaki ended the day in P23, with the ‘Beast’ Bastianini in fifteenth.